Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001386 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $53.26 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,499.33 or 0.99960867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048797 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000066 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.