Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of PAHC traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,141. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $731.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

