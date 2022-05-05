Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 842,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,208. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

PECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

