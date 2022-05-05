PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.29

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.29 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 583,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 123,058 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 191,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

