Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.10 EPS.

NYSE PNW opened at $74.22 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 201,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after buying an additional 126,329 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 92,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

