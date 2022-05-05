Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

PHD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 58,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 52.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

