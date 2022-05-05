Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
PHD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 58,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $12.21.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (PHD)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.