Piper Sandler Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $64.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

NVRO stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Nevro has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $182.45.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Nevro by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 14.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,551,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

