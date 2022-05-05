PirateCash Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $173,112.00 and $1.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.