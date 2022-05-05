Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 762 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $2,561,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $92.58 on Thursday, hitting $860.04. 1,290,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,340,714. The stock has a market cap of $891.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $946.28 and its 200 day moving average is $987.85. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

