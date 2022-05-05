Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,093 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,262. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

