Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after buying an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $5.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.15. 231,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,027. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $150.44 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

