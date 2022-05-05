Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Shares of TSLA traded down $92.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $860.04. 1,290,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,340,714. The business has a fifty day moving average of $946.28 and a 200-day moving average of $987.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.01 billion, a PE ratio of 120.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

