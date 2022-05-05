Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMQQ traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.11. 256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $64.32.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.