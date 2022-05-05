Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 529.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after buying an additional 456,438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,664,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 657,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 115,692 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 246,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 104,228 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA EMQQ traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.11. 256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $64.32.
