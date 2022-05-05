Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 16,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.91. 22,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

