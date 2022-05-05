PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 36.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 19.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 17.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PJT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.49. 178,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,544. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

