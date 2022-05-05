Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Stock Price Down 10%

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAGGet Rating) fell 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 18,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 102,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Planet Green stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAGGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Planet Green as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Green Company Profile (NYSE:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.