Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Stock Price Down 10%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) fell 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 18,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 102,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Planet Green stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Planet Green as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

