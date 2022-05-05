Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $115.90

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.90 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 155.74 ($1.95), with a volume of 543048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($1.95).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £520.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34.

Get Polar Capital Global Financials Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Cecilia McAnulty purchased 40,000 shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($83,947.53). Also, insider Robert Kyprianou acquired 17,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £25,070.50 ($31,318.55).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.