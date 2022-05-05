Polkadot (DOT) Price Tops $14.77 on Exchanges

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and approximately $880.67 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $14.77 or 0.00039713 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00218351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.00465083 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,230.86 or 1.96954580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.87 or 0.07398477 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.