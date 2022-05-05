Polymath (POLY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30.91 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $303.45 million and $30.91 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

