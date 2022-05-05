PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

