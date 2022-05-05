Portion (PRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,002.00

Portion (PRT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Portion has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $14,002.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Portion has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00030350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00100109 BTC.

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 466,358,363 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

