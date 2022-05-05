PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.75 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $18.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $18.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $20.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.44.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.00. 11,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.