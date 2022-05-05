Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PINC. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

PINC opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. Premier has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 831,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

