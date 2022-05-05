Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.58.

PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,236,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,971 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

