Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 36.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,713,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.35. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $392.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

