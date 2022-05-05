Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $16.60 on Thursday, hitting $313.00. 152,719,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,674,688. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $309.62 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

