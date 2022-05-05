Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock remained flat at $$19.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,369,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,020,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

