Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,810,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,644,725. General Motors has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $67.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

