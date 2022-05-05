Princeton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 1.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.87. 2,025,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

