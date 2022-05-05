Princeton Capital Management LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 157.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Cognex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.