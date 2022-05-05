Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,016.00

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $525,733.05 and approximately $8,016.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00223819 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039650 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,725.05 or 1.93941562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Professional Fighters League Fan Token

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

