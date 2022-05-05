Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01 to $0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million to $193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.07 to $0.14 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.43.
NASDAQ PGNY traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,459. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55.
In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,696 shares of company stock worth $23,159,237. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $11,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
