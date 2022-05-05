Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01 to $0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million to $193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.07 to $0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,459. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,696 shares of company stock worth $23,159,237. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $11,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

