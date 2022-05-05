Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.85

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 3006128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PROSY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prosus from €122.00 ($128.42) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Investec downgraded Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prosus from €137.00 ($144.21) to €128.00 ($134.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prosus from €115.90 ($122.00) to €76.00 ($80.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

