Proton (XPR) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

Proton (XPR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $91.48 million and $6.39 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 10,868,605,523 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.