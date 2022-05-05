Public Mint Market Capitalization Hits $4.78 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $9,259.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00020084 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,087,810 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

