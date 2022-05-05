Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $22.62. 28,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,090 shares of company stock worth $381,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pulmonx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pulmonx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

