PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

