PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

