PulteGroup’s (PHM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

PHM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

PulteGroup stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 290,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,233,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 56,563 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $2,335,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

