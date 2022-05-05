Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Eastman Chemical Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.63.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE:EMN opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,502,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after buying an additional 272,326 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

