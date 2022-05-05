Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,837,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,619,001.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,909,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 284,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,662,000 after acquiring an additional 170,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,533,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

