Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Lowered by B. Riley

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for OptimizeRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

OPRX stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $544.02 million, a PE ratio of 333.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

