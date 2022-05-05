Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. Increased by Cormark (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSRM. TD Securities raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

SSRM opened at $23.33 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 914,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

