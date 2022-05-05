Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QTWO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NYSE QTWO opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $108.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

