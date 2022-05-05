Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.13 to $3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.0 million to $486.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.73 million.Qualys also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78 to $0.80 EPS.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $7.68 on Thursday, reaching $130.84. The stock had a trading volume of 678,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,185. Qualys has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $150.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.33.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $26,265,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Qualys by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Qualys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.