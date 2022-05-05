Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services updated its FY22 guidance to $6.00-$6.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $120.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,852. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average of $115.80.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 584,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Quanta Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.