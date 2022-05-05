RAI Finance (SOFI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.45 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $42.83 million and $2.45 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00216477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00040440 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.46 or 0.00438503 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,990.71 or 1.83049014 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

