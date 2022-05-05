Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Given New €15.50 Price Target at Barclays

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from €16.50 ($17.37) to €15.50 ($16.32) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RAIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €36.00 ($37.89) to €14.60 ($15.37) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of RAIFF stock remained flat at $$11.39 on Thursday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

