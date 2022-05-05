Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 440,243 shares.The stock last traded at $85.26 and had previously closed at $94.71.

A number of analysts have commented on RPD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.71.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rapid7 by 28.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 35,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 113.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 16.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,401,000 after buying an additional 91,373 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

